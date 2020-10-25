SCHMOOKLER, Helen Regina It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Helen Regina Schmookler (81) on October 2, 2020, in Austin. She was a beloved wife of Marty for 61 years, a cherished mother of Donna Schmookler Ellis, Stephen, Renée, and Peter (Jenn) Schmookler, and adored by her grandchildren Rae, Matthew, Joshua of blessed memory, Avrahom, and Shala. She is also survived by her brother David Margolies, and her cousin Helene Gross. Helen was born in Brooklyn in 1939. At a very young age, her family moved to Montclair, NJ, where she grew up. She received her nursing certificate from Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan in 1960. Helen worked with new mothers and their babies in various hospitals, including St. David's Hospital in Austin. She was also an early teacher of natural childbirth classes. Helen enjoyed volunteering with the Congregation Agudas Achim (CAA) Sisterhood -- working in the kitchens and in the gift shop. She also volunteered as a docent at the LBJ Library for more than 10 years. She enjoyed arts and culture, encouraging her children to learn to play instruments and sing. Helen was an excellent cook and baker as well as seamstress. Additionally, her family members and friends often received gifts of beautiful knitted or crocheted sweaters and afghans that were all very personalized and made with lots of love. Rabbi Neil Blumofe of CAA officiated at the private funeral and burial services which were held on October 5th in the Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. The graveside service can be viewed using the link on the Austin Natural Funerals Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AustinNaturalFunerals
. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view it. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Helen's loving memory to the Programming Sisterhood Fund @ CAA -- https://congregationagudasachim.shulcloud.com/form/give
. May Helen's memory be a blessing.