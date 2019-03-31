Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
3501 Red River Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Helen Thoresen Mathias


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Thoresen Mathias Obituary
MATHIAS, Helen Thoresen Helen was born a fourth generation Austinite on March 24, 1927, as Helen Irene Thoresen to Oscar and Ella Thoresen. Her Great Grandmother, Marie Hehl, operated a general store at 31st and Lamar in the early 1900's. For decades, Helen, affectionately known as "Mutti", would drop family members notes or cards, always signing them "Blessings, Mutti". People agree that she was a "blessing" to all who encountered her, whether family, friend, neighbor or stranger. Helen was humble but strong, always a caring example of support and putting others first. As many good Austinites do, Helen attended Austin High and UT. A long and happy chapter of her life was her marriage of 63 years to Vic Mathias who preceded her to heaven in 2013 and who is honored with Vic Mathias Shores on the banks of Lady Bird Lake. She also was a soft spoken, loving mom to Mona, Mark and Matt, in whom she instilled her Christian values and principals with grace. She loved her lifelong affiliation with friends and family at St. Paul Lutheran Church where she co-hosted the Seniors group for more than 20 years. Helen is lovingly survived by her brother Ray Thoresen and wife Joyce; sister Joyce Pfluger; daughter Mona Humphreys and husband Larry; son Mark Mathias and wife Kathy; son Matt Mathias and wife Deborah; four grandchildren Britney Gilbert and husband John, Mason, Jenna and Alexa Mathias; great-grandson John Victor (JJ) Gilbert, a 7th generation Austinite; a bunch of close-knit "kinfolk" all around Central Texas; and her BFF Ginger Terrell of Waco. If Helen could, she would thank the warm loving Pals and staff at Belmont Village in West Lake Hills. They are the greatest! A celebration and memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3501 Red River Street, Austin, TX, 78705 at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any memorials be sent to Honor Flight Austin, www.honorflightaustin.org, providing our most senior veterans on the Trip of a Lifetime, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019
