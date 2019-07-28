|
ROBLEDO, Henrietta Torres Our beloved Henrietta Torres Robledo, age 74, was called to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Antonio "Tony" Robledo in 2013; her parents, Joe B Torres and Louisa Hernandez Torres, and her brother Joseph Torres. Henrietta is survived by her children, Michael Robledo and his wife, Rebecca, Carolyn Robledo-Estrada and her husband, Rolando, and Daniel Robledo; her beautiful grandchildren, Michael Edward Robledo and his wife, Kari, Lorenzo Antonio Robledo, James Gabriel Estrada, Monica Roxanne Robledo, and Santos Alexander Robledo; great-grandchildren, Savina Rae'lyn Robledo, Selena Marie Soto, and Jeremiah Antonio Soto; her siblings, Chester Torres, Tony H. Torres and his wife, Becky, Annabelle Torres and her wife, Eva, and Richard Torres and his wife Beatrice; her sister-in-law, Vera Torres and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Henrietta was a lifelong resident of Austin. She graduated from Johnston High School in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Antonio, later that year on December 14. She studied off and on at Central Texas College. While her primary focus was her family, one of her favorite and probably most rewarding jobs she held was while working for CEDEN (Center for Development, Education and Nutrition) Family Resource Center, now known as Any Baby Can. In this job she assisted families with answers and resources to empower them in being the most effective parents to their children. While not employed, she was an avid volunteer. While her children attended Metz Elementary (the same school she attended as a child), she was active in the PTA, a Girl Scout Leader and enthusiastically worked and promoted their reading programs such as RIF (Reading Is FUNdamental)! She was eager to share the joy of reading not only with her own children, but also with the children she encountered. Even after her children left for other schools, she continued for many years as an active volunteer at Metz. She was able to assist and stay active while her grandchildren also attended classes there. This past year she was able to see her great-granddaughter attend Metz in their PreK3 program. In addition to volunteering at Metz, she was active in her church Cristo Rey. She taught hundreds of children in their Religious Education Courses throughout the years. Sharing God's love and message through these courses meant a lot to her. To this day, many of the adults who are now active in different ministries throughout the parish, fondly remember her as their teacher when they were young children. Henrietta was also a great sports fan! She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorn football fan! She rooted for them regardless of their record, often sporting her favorite team T-shirts. In addition to football, she was an avid boxing fan. She enjoyed the excitement and competition in the ring! In these last couple of years, she began to enjoy watching and rooting for the San Antonio Spurs. After the death of her husband, she became involved in the Senior Citizens Program at Metz Recreation Center. In this program, she enjoyed bowling, ceramics, BINGO and Loteria and shopping excursions. She was fortunate to make some wonderful, lifelong friends here. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to get to know her. Pallbearers will be Rolando Estrada, Orlando Torres, Michael Edward Robledo, Anthony Gonzales, Santos Robledo, Lorenzo Robledo. Honorary Pall Bearers are Monica Robledo, James Estrada Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 2208 E. 2nd St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019