LABAJ, Henry Allen Henry Allen Labaj died peacefully at home on September 24, 2019. He was born at home in Granger, Texas in 1939, the youngest of three children. His parents were Czech farmers and early in life he learned lessons in hard work, skill in building, and home/auto repair. Following graduation from high school he began a career in the cotton business. He married Kaye Knowles in 1963 and together they had 2 sons. He was a very loving involved father and his greatest pride were his boys. As a family they shared the love of BMX biking, woodworking, motorcycle trail riding, camping and football. Later he worked in the Insurance business until his retirement. He married Carol Pavlica in 1998. Together they enjoyed the adventure of travel and exploring new places across the US. They hoped more travel would be in their future which unfortunately was cut short by his failing health. Henry was a voracious reader and writer and he truly appreciated his Czech heritage which he passed on to his family. He is survived by wife, Carol; son Kanton (Piper), grandchildren Lacey, Truman, Jax; son, Stance (Angie), grandchildren Ella, Stance; Jennifer Hecker (Dion) grandchildren Jacob, Lauren; Jay Pavlica (Judith) grandchildren Sophia, Houston; sister, Dot Daniel (Bill) two nephews and precious pet, Addy Belle. A Celebration of Life Service was held Sunday September 29, 2019.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019