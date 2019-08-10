|
BUCK, D.D.S., Henry Richard Henry Richard Buck, D.D.S., 98 years old, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Richard went by many names from his family, including Hen, Rich, Big Daddy, Bucktooth, and Opa, among others. Richard was born in The Bronx, New York, on January 3, 1921, to Elizabeth Keegan Buck and Jacob Henry Buck. His family later moved to a dairy farm in the Catskills, New York, where he grew up learning farm tasks. He would enjoy telling stories about his misadventures and lessons learned from this time. His family moved back to New York City, where he attended Evander Childs High School and he there met his future wife, Ann Geraldine "Geri" Borer. Richard first saw her shooting basketball in the school courtyard, and never looked back. They were married at Geri's parish, St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church, on June 7, 1944. Since Richard was Lutheran, he had to first ask and receive permission from the local Catholic Bishop. Richard entered the University of Texas Dental School in Houston, Texas during World War II, after having joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was a member of the World War II Navy V-12 program, graduating in June 1945. Richard and Geri were stationed in San Diego after his graduation, and World War II ended soon after. Richard was discharged in 1946 and opened a dental practice in Orange, Texas. Richard and Geri made many friends there, and Richard enjoyed boating and fishing in his spare time. Richard and Geri's daughter Lorayne and son Ronnie were born in Orange. Richard was called back to active duty for the Korean war, and was sent to the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division due to a deficiency of dentists in the Army. There he was stationed in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital which received a Presidential Unit Citation and Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Richard earned the Combat Medical Badge, Korean Ribbon (2 stars), and Bronze Star for meritorious service. When Richard returned stateside in 1954, he entered an orthodontic training program in Buffalo, New York. After completion, Richard and Geri relocated to Austin, Texas, as Richard had many fond memories of Austin where he had attended UT. In Austin, Richard opened his orthodontic practice and had a third child with Geri, Brian. Richard and Geri participated in local dental society events and enjoyed the lakes of central Texas. Richard and Geri's Lake LBJ lake house was the scene of many fun times, with lots of grilling, boating, skiing, fishing, and later pulling grandkids in the lake on a giant hot dog raft. Richard and Geri were long time members of the Headliner's Club and had an active social life. Richard was a steadfast member of the congregation of St. Martin's Lutheran Church and held various volunteer jobs for the church. After Richard and Geri retired, they enjoyed volunteering at Meals on Wheels for many years, traveled, and enjoyed their grandchildren. They moved into the Westminster community in December 2006. Richard was predeceased by his beloved Geri in 2018, his son Ronnie in 2005, and by his brother Charles, and his sister Eleanor. He is survived by daughter Lori Buck Kendrick; son Brian Buck (Kate); grandchildren Brigid Buck Mooney (Brandon), Caitlin Buck, Molly Buck Saltzgiver (Jac), Kieran Buck, Quentin Buck (fiancé Michelle Suh), Aidan Buck; and great grandsons Conor Mooney and Patrick Mooney. Richard's family would like to give a special thanks to the Westminster Health Care Center, particularly Nurse Yolanda and the entire 2nd floor nursing staff, Richard's personal aide Margie, and his friend Cindy, for their loving attention to our Opa. He was always grateful for the assistance and kindness he and Geri received. Opa always thought ahead in time and tried to make things easier for his family. We will miss you always and remember your love. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Weed-Corley-Fish funeral home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10th, at Weed-Corley-Fish funeral home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas, at 2 pm. Burial will be afterward at Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 10, 2019