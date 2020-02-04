|
|
MOTAL, Henry Gabriel Henry Motal died January 31, 2020 at 95 years of age. Henry was born on March 24, 1924 in Hallettsville, Texas. Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Georgie Ann Motal. Also preceding him were his parents Henry and Annie Netardus Motal, his brothers, Charles and Vaclav Motal and sister, Frances Motal Menely. Henry is survived by his sons, Lee J. Motal and wife Rebecca; Patrick Motal and wife Janice; Leon Motal and wife Betty; and Paul Motal and wife Shelley. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Allison Motal Trucillo, Stephanie Motal Martinez, Christopher Motal, Chad Motal, Cortnie Motal Spry, Lauren Motal, Madison Motal, Mandie Motal, Mallory Motal Birk and Matthew Motal; and 9 great grandchildren. Henry served in the United States Army during World War II in the European theater from 1943 to 1945, receiving an honorable discharge. He was a Radio Operator during the war and was responsible for sending and receiving messages from a combat infantry company to higher headquarters. Much of this work was done under hazardous conditions of war. He was awarded the Clover Leaf, Bronze Star. After the war Henry returned to Hallettsville and married Georgie Ann Bujnoch . He spent a career working in automotive parts and was promoted to Parts Manager. In 1965, Henry and Georgie with their four sons moved from Victoria, to Austin to work for Capitol Chevrolet finally retiring as Parts Manager in 1993. Henry and Georgie were Charter members of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and were active in the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Henry will best be remembered for the love of his family. He made certain that holidays were family events. He was adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, always willing to listen to them and offer learned advice to each and every one. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, February 4, at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 6th, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at 4800 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78749. Interment will be held following the Mass at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 South IH 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 4, 2020