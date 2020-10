PECKMAN, Henry George Age 89, a long-time resident of Lago Vista, TX, passed on Friday, September 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Ruthann Cipra Peckman. He is survived by his children, Deborah Ann Toth, Suzanne Louise Eister, Henry George Peckman Jr, Ashford Troy James Peckman, granddaughter Morgan Tiffany Eister, great granddaughter Aerie McKay Dugar and daughter in law, Lily Peckman. Henry was originally from Garfield Hts., OH, a dedicated Jehovah's Witness, and enjoyed swimming in Lake Travis. A virtual memorial is being coordinated by Deborah Ann Toth Memorial date TBD.



