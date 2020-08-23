GIBSON, Henry Henry Gibson, 80, of Austin died Saturday, August 15th. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on September 24, 1939, a son of the late Corinne (Bilbrew) and Pratt Gibson. He retired from Austin American Statesman as a Mailroom Superintendent. Henry was the proud husband of "The Wind Beneath His Wings" Beatrice (Ellison) Gibson. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/henrygibs
on) will be 11AM on Wednesday, August 26th at David Chapel Baptist Church with Senior Pastor Joseph C. Parker, Jr., officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Tuesday, August 25th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.