HORTON III, Henry Retired Navy (Boiler Technician E-6) (82) Henry was born on January 12, 1937, in Corsicana, Texas, to Henry A. Horton Jr., and Hazel Bruner Horton. He grew up in Austin and graduated from S. F. Austin HS in Austin in 1955. Immediately after HS, he enlisted in the Navy, in which he proudly served for 28 years. He served on eight ships, most notably the USS Constellation, USS Midway, and the USS Evans, during the Vietnam War. After his retirement from the Navy, he worked for the City of Austin Electric and as a bus driver for AISD schools. He was active in the Austin Lodge #12 Masonic Order and the Knights Templar Commandery. He took pride in his involvement in Knights Templar marching activites. Five years ago, he moved into what is now the Heritage at Hunters Chase Assisted Living/Memory Care residence. He seemed to blossom at the facility, helping the other residents and helping with the building maintenance. It seemed that he became at peace with himself during these years. Henry is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Cynthia J. Horton. He is survived by brother, Sam B. Horton, sisters Sarah F. Dorsch, Nancy A. Wilbur, Joan H. MyBryde and husband Ron, and aunt, Jewell B. Hutson (108 years old). The family would like to thank the staff at the Heritage at Hunters Chase residence, Compassus Hospice, and the caregivers who provided such excellent care during the last few weeks of his life. The graveside service for Henry will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 2:00 PM at the Cook Walden Capital Park's Cemetery, 14501 N I35, Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Henry's name to the , https://www.alz.org, or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019