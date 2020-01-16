|
ASHER, Henry Hugh (Sonny) 85, of Cedar Park, passed away on January 14th, 2020. Sonny was born on April 5, 1934, to Henry and Blanche Asher of Boggstown, Indiana. His early years were spent working on the family farm. Later, while attending Franklin College he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Ruble. Sonny and Barbara were married on August 31, 1956, and together raised seven children. Sonny and the Asher gang relocated numerous times over the years to various states before planting roots in the great state of Texas in 1973. He was employed by the Continuum Company for over 25 years as a Systems Analyst. He was certified in numerous computer languages and helped to solve the Y2K computer glitch for multiple companies. After retirement, he worked seasonally for the IRS, leaving 6 years later to care for his ailing wife. Sonny loved watching sports, especially when his children or grandchildren were playing. He and Barbara spent many hours on the road, rarely missing games or track meets. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, brother, and sister-in-law to various casinos across the country. But when not traveling, he could be found watching Indiana basketball, regardless of which team was playing. Sonny's greatest love, however, was spending time with his family at home. He was best known as Papaw. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Randall Leavitt Jr, his son, Gary Asher, and his beloved wife, Barbara. He is survived by his brother Donald & wife Mattie Asher, his sisters, Marilyn & husband Jess McDaniel, Lynda & husband Gary Morton, and Betty Bryant. He also leaves behind his children, Lori & Scott Reiser, Doug & Hanh Asher, Lisa Maxwell, Lynn & Randy Leavitt, Lani & Mike Krischke, Leah & Billy Hartzell, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 more on the way. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020