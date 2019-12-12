|
|
SCHWEPPE JR., Henry Irving Henry Irving Schweppe, Jr. died on Sunday, the 8th December 2019, at the age of 89. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on the 28th of January 1930. Irving received his secondary schooling at Kent School, Kent, Connecticut, attended Rice Institute, and The University of Texas Medical Branch, receiving his Doctor of Medicine in 1954, at which time he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha for academic scholarship. After an internship at the Philadelphia General Hospital, he entered military service as an Army General Medical Officer in Europe. He returned to train in internal medicine at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, followed by a fellowship in pulmonary disease at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He then served as Chief Resident and Instructor in Medicine at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. He returned to Houston and joined the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and the Clinical Faculty of Baylor College of Medicine. He later joined the full-time staff at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital, where he served ultimately as Chief of the Internal Medicine Service and Director of the Internal Medicine Training Programs for fourteen years for both Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Health Science Center, Houston. He held positions as Clinical Professor of Medicine at both Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston. He practiced internal medicine and pulmonary disease for over thirty-five years in the Texas Medical Center. He valued highly his relationships with his patients, his fellow physicians, hospital professionals, and especially younger physicians in training. He and his family enjoyed good times together in Kendall County, later Atascosa County, and especially in Port Aransas. He took particular pleasure in showing younger family members the flora and fauna of those beautiful worlds. His interests beyond his family and medicine included The Nature Conservancy of Texas, The University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, and Kent School in Kent, Connecticut. Irving is preceded in death by his parents, Kate Thompson Schweppe and Henry Irving Schweppe; his first wife, Laura Randall Schweppe; his daughter, Katharine Randall Schweppe; his brother, Palmer Dallis Thompson Schweppe; his sister, Kate Schweppe McNamara; and his second wife, Pete Burgher Schweppe. He is survived by his wife, LG. Wren; his daughters, Anne Schweppe Ashmun, and Jane Schweppe and her partner Robert F. Johnson, Jr.; his nephew/son, M.H. Palmer Moldawer; his grandchildren, Laura Ashmun, and Stuart Ashmun and his wife Emily. Irving is also survived by the Palmer Moldawer family, the Edward Randall families, the Risher Randall families, the Dudley Sharp III family and the Kate Farris family and numerous nephews and nieces. The family would like to express their great appreciation to his dedicated friends and personal assistants, Charles Brooks and his wife Renee and Clevester King. A memorial service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 14th of December, at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue in Houston, where The Very Reverend Barkley Thompson is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service. Serving as honorary pallbearers are all previous Chief Residents in the Baylor Internal Medicine Training Program at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital. At a later date, the family will gather for a private inurnment at the Columbarium of Christ Church Cathedral, with additional private services at the ranch and in Port Aransas. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the . Please visit Irving's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019