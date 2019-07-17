FOWLER, Henry Ramsey Professor Henry Ramsey Fowler died in Austin on June 17. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and known as Ramsey among family and friends, Dr. Fowler was educated at Princeton (A.B.), Harvard (M.A.T.), and the University of Michigan (Ph.D.) and spent his early career teaching English literature at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis), during which time he also authored the widely used English composition textbook The Little, Brown Handbook (1980). Later, he became dean of Memphis State's University College, where he spent two decades advocating for adult and life-long learners whose needs, skills, and potentials had too often been overlooked by higher education, developing high-quality degree programs - including Judaic studies, legal studies, and laying the groundwork for a master of liberal arts - relevant and accessible to working adults. After retiring from the University of Memphis in 1999, he and his wife, Sandra Garrett Fowler, moved to Austin, where Dr. Fowler spent more than a decade as dean of New College at St. Edward's University. There, he introduced a master of liberal studies program and also established, with Ballet Austin, a bachelor's program in dance and the humanities. After stepping down, Dr. Fowler continued to teach and serve as an intermittent administrator until his retirement last year. At both universities, Dr. Fowler was widely appreciated as an engaging teacher, an encouraging colleague, and a thoughtful, often whimsical mentor to students and faculty alike. His students and colleagues are grateful for knowing him, his family and friends mourn his passing and celebrate his life, including his wife Sandra; daughter from an earlier marriage, Jessica Dheere, of Sedgwick, Maine, and Beirut, Lebanon; nieces Lauren Benge, of Los Angeles, and Mary Catherine Benge, of New York City; and nephew Alexander Benge, of Jackson, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to RAICES of Texas (raicestexas.org) or Ballet Austin (balletaustin.org) in memory of H. Ramsey Fowler. A memorial at St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin will be held on Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019