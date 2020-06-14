WETZEL JR., Henry 1928 - 2020 Henry Wetzel Jr. passed away on March 2, 2020 after 92 amazing years. He was born in a small white house on Center Street in Kyle, Texas on January 25, 1928. He traveled through life without a birth certificate until a distant and adored relative legally blessed his birth. He was on that day, then as always, the youngest son of Sula Haupt Wetzel and Henry Wetzel Sr. and the brother of William Beauregard Wetzel. Henry spent his childhood in Kyle, Texas. During that time, his brother was called to serve beside others of the Greatest Generation in a time and place far from home. William Beauregard or "Brother" as Henry called him was one of the sustaining losses of his life. The American Flag that accompanied William Beauregard home remained with him always. Henry moved with his parents to Austin, Texas to a small white house in Travis Heights. He graduated from Austin High School and attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of The Corps of Cadets and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Education. After one semester of teaching Agriculture, he became convinced it was not his calling. Instead, he spent a lifetime building beautiful homes in the Hills West of Austin. Henry served honorably in the Army as a Second Lieutenant at Fort Pope in Charlotte, North Carolina during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he returned to Austin, Texas where he met one of the true loves of his life, Judy Otelia Ebeling. They were married on May 28, 1955 at the First Methodist Church in Austin, Texas. Henry and Judy spent their early years in Houston, Texas raising children and building friendships that would last a lifetime. For all the joy they found in their home and friends in Houston, the Hills West of Austin began calling their names. Henry and Judy returned to Austin in 1961 to a house on Honeycomb Ridge. They were home. Henry founded Wetzel Construction and built homes in Westlake Hills and the surrounding communities. Henry and Judy along with friends and neighbors invested their time and effort to build a foundation that would one day become Westlake High School. During this time Judy was diagnosed with breast cancer. She lost her hard-fought battle in February, 1974. Love blessed Henry twice. On April 2, 1976, Henry married Sophie Trout Murtaugh in a small chapel in Austin, Texas. It was the first day of 43 years that they would share together. They built three homes in the Hills West of Austin. They were ever present at UT, TAMU and Westlake High School football games. They spent numerous weekends in Nuevo Laredo with friends and family. They were loyal patrons of Tres Amigos and Cover One. Most of all they were the loving parents and beloved grandparents to their children and grandchildren. Henry was preceded in death by his brother William B Wetzel, his first wife Judy Otelia Wetzel and his second wife Sophie Trout Wetzel. He is survived by his daughter Wendy Wetzel, son Mark Wetzel (Dana) and step-children Mary Murtaugh Haier and Walter Murtaugh (Claudia). He is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Kelli Wetzel, Travis Wetzel (Heather), Kyle Wetzel, Caroline Murtaugh, Valerie Varnell (Jason), Robert Varnell and Sean Clancey (Libby). He leaves behind his love for the next greatest generation, his great-grandsons Liam Wetzel, William Byblow and Jack Clancy. Henry Jr would surely appreciate it if you would remember him kindly when you run across a good bowl of Queso and a Puffy Beef Taco, when the Texas Aggie marching band takes the field on a Fall afternoon and when the voices and laughter from Westlake High School football games drift across the Hills West of Austin. Due to the current pandemic, a private life celebration will be held at a later date.



