WESTERLUND, Herbert Arthur Herbert "Herbie" Arthur Westerlund passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 19, 2020. Herb was born July 6, 1922 to Arthur and Jennie Westerlund in Duluth, Minnesota where he lived with his family until his service in the Army Air Forces (AAF) as a navigator on a B-17. He was shot down twice and was a prisoner of war at Mauthausen during World War II. Herb received the Prisoner of War Medal. Following his service in WWII Herbert moved to Minneapolis. He and his family also lived in El Segundo (CA), Cedar Rapids (IA) and Port Washington (WI). Herb was an avid reader, lifelong learner and inventor including a concrete pump with Construction Forms which he co-founded. Herb moved to Houston and Round Rock working with KiloWate in Georgetown. He built, tested and repaired the KiloWate 230 belt scale, built components required for the Legaloader and TrainWate and was considered the guru among his co-workers and friends. Herb was a wise man of few words and many interests including electronics, photography, music, books and telescopes. We have many years of memories with Herbie including sweet times and real conversations around the Round Table. Herb is preceded in death by his wife, Hildegarde Ekvall Childers Westerlund, his daughter, Judy Westerlund and mother of his children, Ethel Giles Westerlund. Herb is survived by his children: Carol (Tom) Werking, Port Washington,WI; Steve Westerlund (Maggie MacIntosh), Minneapolis, MN; Janet Westerlund, Sanford, MI; Tom (Daphne) Westerlund, Mount Dora, FL and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his bonus family including: Pamela (Art) O'Mary, Oatmeal, TX; Avery Kristinik (Jeff Brister), Austin, TX; Marc (Mary Lou) Childers; Bradley, Tracy and Stacy Childers, Georgetown, TX and Brad Childers, Georgetown, TX. The family sends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Spanish Oak Assisted Living in Pflugerville as well as Heart to Heart Hospice for Herbie's care and our support. A celebration of Herbie's life will be held at a later date.



