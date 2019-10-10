|
NORMAN, Herbert (Herbie) Bailey Herbert (Herbie) Bailey Norman, age 83, passed away at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 after receiving care from Hospice at his home in Council Creek Village, Burnet Texas. Herbie, son of Elma Lee and J.T. Norman, was born in a tent in Lampasas, Texas on Sulphur Creek. He was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Viva Georgia and Euel Franklin Ellis of Burnet. Herbie served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1956 with the US Navy on the DDE 577 USS Sproston, aka a tin can destroyer. Later, Herbie experienced an unexpected loss of his only son Herbert Wayne Norman in 1979. Herbie was a Harley rider and loved fishing and being on the water. He enjoyed his beer, chewing tobacco and cigars, playing pool and listening to old country music. Herbie was best known for his famous smoked chicken, brisket, links and turkey from his pit and eating fried catfish. He loved God's creation and thanked the Lord every day. Herbie is survived by his beloved wife, Cary Bayle (Van Vleck) West; his daughter, Deanna Rochelle Norman of Lindale; and two stepsons, Donald Edward West Jr. and wife Christine of Buda, and John David West and wife Carol of Leander. Grandchildren include Ashley Edwards and Annelies West of Buda, Randy West and John Jr. West of Austin, and Josh West of Burnet who shared three of his teenage years under Herbie and Cary's guidance and direction. In addition, there are two great-granddaughters, Rio Lewis and Jessa Edwards, nephew Donnie Yates and a sister Mary Adams of Burnet. Herbie was a proud member of the NRA and attended the Burnet Presbyterian Church. A service of celebration and remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019