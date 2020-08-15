THWEATT, Herbert Thomas Herbert Thomas Thweatt passed away August 13, 2020. He was born in Cameron, Texas September 12, 1942. He attended Maysfield Sunday School for 12 years with perfect attendance, and he graduated from Yoe High School in 1960. After 30 years of service, Herb retired from Texas State of Mental Health and Mental Retardation. During his lifetime, he attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and was a member of the KJT Society 132 and assisted in many fundraisers with Society 132 and the church. Herb proudly served our Country as a United States Marine and served his Pflugerville community as a volunteer Fireman and an EMS First Responder. In 1978, Herb helped organize the first Soccer League in Pflugerville and was on the Little League Baseball Board for several years. Herb was a Board Member several years for the Pebble Grove Cemetery in Maysfield, Texas. Herb loved traveling and fishing with his friends- he was a true Fisherman. He was known for his witty humor and enjoyed making people laugh- some of his humor was OK and some was bad. Herb loved his two granddaughters and looked forward to the times they came to see him running down the long hall screaming, "Hi Papa." Herb beamed when he picked the girls up from school, because they always had such big smiles on their faces after spotting their Papa. Herb was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Thweatt and Leota Floyd Thweatt, bothers Larry and Stevie Thweatt. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of 54 years, two sons, Randall Thomas of Austin, Richard Todd and wife Denice, two granddaughters Daisy Paige and Annie Reed Thweatt of Pflugerville, sister, LaNette Hopkins and husband Mike of Maysfield, Texas, sister-in-law, Aleda Thweatt Johnson and husband Charlie of Austin, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to the Pebble Grove Cemetery, 325 CR East, Cameron, Texas 76520 or the charity of choice
. Pay Respects 2:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 Beck Funeral Home Pflugerville, Texas Public Visitation With Family Present 5:00 p.m. 7:00p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 Beck Funeral Home Pflugerville, Texas Private Family Service Monday, August 17, 2020 Beck Funeral Home- Pflugerville Committal Service with Military Honors 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 Pebble Grove Cemetery Maysfield, Texas