King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Herman Hodge Obituary
HODGE, Herman James Herman James Hodge, 70, of Austin, died Tuesday, June 11th. He was born in Austin, TX on January 3, 1949, a son of the late Lillie Mae (Hodge). The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Monday, June 24th at Peaceful St. James Baptist Church with Pastor William Martin officiating. Family First Viewing 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd at King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 2 PM to 6 PM on Sunday, June 23rd. Interment at St. Paul Cottonwood Cemetery, Cedar Creek, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Herman's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019
