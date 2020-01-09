Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Herman Lee Taylor Jr.

Herman Lee Taylor Jr. Obituary
TAYLOR JR., Herman Lee Herman Lee Taylor, Jr., 46, of Austin died Tuesday, December 31st. He was born in Austin, TX on December 21, 1973, a son of Herman Lee Taylor, Sr. and the late Willie Jean (Barnes) Taylor. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, January 11th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle, 7501 Blessing Avenue, Austin, Texas. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 10th.. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020
