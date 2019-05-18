Home

SANSING, Herman Longtime Lago Vista resident, Herman Sansing, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, May 10th. He was 84. He joins his true love of 58 years, Mary, along with numerous friends and family, to continue their mischief and merry-making. Herman loved the lake, happy hour, hummingbirds, Jeopardy, dogs, a good joke and Longhorn football. For most of his life, he had a hell of a good time and he always felt like a lucky man. Herman is survived by his son Gary and his wife Joyce Kennedy, and by his daughter Shanda and her husband Dave Fox. Friends are welcome to stop by Herman's house on Sunday, 5/19, from 1pm-3pm; we'll offer a toast at 2pm. 21201 Green Park Drive, Lago Vista, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 18, 2019
