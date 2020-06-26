SCHMIDT, Herman Herman Schmidt died on June 24, 2020, at his home in Austin, Texas. A private family funeral was held on June 25. Herman was born on March 16, 1924, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Max and Serene Schmidt, immigrants from Bardejov in the Austro-Hungarian Empire. After marrying the love of his life Golda Jean Gellman, in 1944, Herman served in the US Navy during World War II. Upon returning from the war, Herman graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in political science. He later joined Golda's family's business in Austin, Gellman's Department Store. At age 55, Herman and Golda launched their dream of becoming life-long learners through adventures in over 60 countries. Their travels reflected their interest in understanding how people in other parts of the world live. Herman treated everyone with the upmost respect and decency. He was a true and rare gentleman. To his extended family and his children's friends, he was like a second father, whose love and support was a constant presence and source of comfort. Herman was an active member of the Austin Jewish Community and supported many Jewish and civic causes. Herman was preceded in death by Golda, his wife of 72 years, and his grandson David Laibovitz. He is survived by his brothers Baruch (Shira) and Maurice (Rebecca) Schmidt, daughters Babette (Robert) Laibovitz, Cynthia Freedman and Debra (Karl) Saxe. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael (Amy) and Seren Laibovitz, Yaron and Ariela Freedman, Tamar (Brian) Robinson and Lauryn (Rusty) Walker, as well as nine beloved great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family is especially grateful for the loving care provided by his caregivers, Paul Estrada, Mary Jane Rivera, Mary Gil and Michael Bailey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the David Laibovitz Memorial Endowment Fund of Seton Community Healthcare Center or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 26, 2020.