BARRERA, Hermenegildo Hermenegildo "Herman" Barrera age 80, born to Eliza Escobar and Guadalupe Barrera on April 14, 1939, in La Grulla, Texas, passed on November 24, 2019. At the time of his passing he lived in Kyle, Texas. The funeral will occur on Thursday, December 12, 2019, beginning with a church service at St. Anthony Catholic Church (801 Burleson St., Kyle, TX 78640), at 10 am and a military interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery (11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542) at 3 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019