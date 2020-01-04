|
DORAN, Hilary B. Hilary B. Doran, Jr. began college at Texas A & M University with the intention of attaining a degree in animal husbandry. However, a drought in the 1950's dashed his plans and he transferred to Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in government. After a tour in the U. S. Air Force, Doran entered the School of Law at U.T. Austin in 1962. Three years later he returned to Del Rio, his hometown, to practice law and founded the firm of Doran, Gulley & Etzel. Doran served four terms in the Texas Legislature until January 1975. During that time he served on numerous House committees and was vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. He served as Executive Assistant for Governor William P. Clements, Jr. from May 1981 to January 1983. He served as Chief of Staff to Governor Clements in 1987 and was named the first Chairman of the Texas Racing Commission in 1988. He served on the Commission until 1991. When Representative Doran retired from public life, he and his wife divided their time between Coronado, California and his ranch in Del Rio, Texas. To help continue Hilary's legacy of living his life to the benefit and the betterment of others, the family suggests donations be made in his name to: Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 959 C Avenue, Coronado, California 92118.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020