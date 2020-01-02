Home

Hilda Anna Menke Devereux


1922 - 2020
Hilda Anna Menke Devereux Obituary
DEVEREUX, Hilda Anna Menke 97, of Bellville, Texas, passed away December 8th, 2019, in Bellville. She was born June 12, 1922, in Weimer, Texas, the daughter of John Henry and Anna M. (Oeltjendiers) Menke. Hilda grew up and attended schools in Baytown. She was united in marriage to Benjamin F. Devereux, Jr., on December 25th, 1941, in Baytown, Texas, where they made their home until the late 70's before moving to Bastrop. Hilda was employed with the Internal Revenue Service as a keypunch operator. She and Benjamin were married for almost 70 years. They enjoyed short trips and always wanted to be home before dark. Hilda crocheted, did oil paintings and was a great artist. She is survived by her grandsons: Brian Devereux (Renee) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Wendell (Rebecca) Devereux of Prattville, Alabama and Wayne Devereux of Rye, TX; five great grandchildren: Taylor, Addison, Tyler, Molly, and William. She was especially enchanted by her great-great-granddaughter, Ariel. Also grieving her loss: daughter-in-law Zandra Devereux, and sister-in-law Dorothy Menke Smith. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Menke, husband, Benjamin Devereux, Jr., two sons, Benjamin Devereux, III and William John Devereux and grandson, David Devereux. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the: St. John Lutheran Church, 520 North Holland, Bellville, Texas 77418. A Graveside Service was held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the McDade Cemetery in McDade, Texas, with Pastor Andrew Bell officiating. Funeral arrangements under the directing of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 12029 Hwy. 36 South, Bellville, Texas 77418. (979)865-2424 www.schmidtfunerals.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 2, 2020
