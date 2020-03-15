|
HALL, Hildegard Hildegard Hall passed from this life at 95, into the arms of our lord on March 5th, 2020. She was born Hildegard Gertrude Fanczik on January 7th, 1925 in the city of Hindenburg, the province of Upper Silesia, Germany. Her parents were Leopold Paul Franczik, a WWI veteran who was born in the Prussian area of Germany near the Baltic coast; her mother Elinor Musalla was born in Kiev, Ukraine. She had two older brothers, Herbert and Erich. The Upper Silesia of Germany was an arm-like area that extended from Eastern Germany towards the Russian border further to the east. She was 13 years of age at the outbreak of WWII. Her family moved to the city of Dessau as her father was required to work in a manufacturing plant for the war effort. As a young lady she had many traumatic experiences during the war. She met and married her husband of 60 years, Sergeant Edward Hall in Berlin in 1948. They were posted to Germany, Japan and Fort Belvoir, Va., before Sergeant Hall retired from the Army with over 20 years of service in 1960. Hildegard was a patriotic citizen of her adopted country. She worked for many years in the insurance business and was an acclaimed professional in the area of workers compensation. She was as interested in making sure that legitimate claimants were properly compensated as she was in to ensuring that unscrupulous claimants received their just deserts. She loved working in her garden and landscaping, and loved to sit on her patio in the evenings. She was also a great lover of classical music. She and her husband retired and moved to Florida to be near her grandchildren and later moved to Texas. She was a loving mother to two sons, Thomas and Michael, her daughter in law Alice and four granddaughters, Ashley, Lindsey, Kelsey and Laura and two step grandchildren Adrienne and Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two bothers and her grandson Matthew and many friends. A private service for family and neighbors is planned. She loved her family and they loved her. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020