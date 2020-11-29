MOORE JR., Hilmar Guenther 1945 - 2020 Hilmar Guenther Moore, Jr., of San Antonio passed away on November 21, 2020 from ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Born in Richmond, Texas, he was the oldest of three brothers and son of Mayor Hilmar Guenther Moore, Sr. and Kelley Peareson Moore, both descendants of pioneer Texas families including Stephen F. Austin's Old Three Hundred. Hilmar was a descendant of Carl Hilmar Guenther, founder of the Pioneer Flour Mill in San Antonio. Hilmar attended the University of Texas at Austin, received his doctorate in agricultural education from Union Graduate School, and proceeded to teach in some form for the remainder of this life. Family was the bedrock of Hilmar's life. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Airth; sons, Michael (Shannon) of Fort Worth and Philip (Stefanie) of Austin; and stepdaughter, Morgan (Michael) Ripski of New Orleans. He leaves six beloved grandchildren: Berkeley, Layla, Brooks, Elise, Clyde, and Oliver. He is also survived by a brother, Jack (Mary), and nieces and nephews Kelley (Casey) Brownlow, Molly (Samy) Khalil, Louise (Christian) Selchau-Hansen, and Jack (Anamaria Nino-Murcia) Moore, Jr. and eight great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved brother Philip. Hilmar lived most of his life in Texas and spent several years working in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and California. A lifelong student, Hilmar had a boundless curiosity and a gift for storytelling. His passion for education and learning led to a long, though not linear, career as a founding member of the Biodynamic Association, biodynamic farmer in Dripping Springs, member of the Anthroposophical Society, founder of Waldorf schools in Texas, leader in the youth mentorship movement, and bodyworker. Throughout his life, he loved playing music with friends and as a part of the Nuevo Laredo String Band and 290 West. He loved nature, God, and, most of all, his wife, family, and many friends. Hilmar felt very fortunate to have outstanding care during his illness. His family is grateful for the compassion and support he received during this time. Due to COVID-19, a public celebration of life will not be held at this time. Friends are encouraged to pay tributes by leaving comments on the obituary page, which will be recorded and treasured by family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the ALS Association of Texas (www.alstexas.org
).