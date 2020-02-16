Home

Hilton H. Sherrod Obituary
SHERROD, Hilton H. Hilton H. Sherrod, 88, passed away February 9,2020 in San Angelo, Texas. He was born on June 28th, 1931 in Waco, Texas to Tennie and Marvin Sherrod. Hilton Graduated from Santa Anna High School and after a tour in the Navy, graduated from Abilene Christian College. Hilton was married to Reba Dale Jenson in 1953. Several years after her death in 1989, Hilton married Mary Ann Runge who passed away in 2017. Hilton was a pharmaceutical rep before pursuing his lifelong passion as a Financial advisor, a career that spanned over 40 years. While living in Austin, he was a member of the Southwest Church of Christ and served as a Deacon and later as an Elder. At his death he was a member of Southgate Church of Christ in San Angelo. Those left to cherish his memory are Steve Sherrod and wife, Karen, Mitchell Sherrod and wife, Laura, Nick Sherrod and wife, Kendra; 13 grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Graveside service for family and longtime Austin area friends will be February 19, 2020 at Forest Oaks Cemetery, at 2:00 in the afternoon. In case of inclement weather, service will be held at the Forest Oaks Cemetery Chapel. Special thanks to Hope Guzman and family for their loving care of Hilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to San Angelo Christian Academy, 518 Country Club Road, San Angelo, Texas 76904. Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020
