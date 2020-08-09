RILEY JR., Homer F. Homer F. Riley, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM, with family and friends by his side. Homer was born to Homer F. Riley and Mary Staehely Riley in Austin, TX on March 21, 1943, and graduated from Austin High School in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Dunn, in August 1963 while a student at the University of Texas at Austin. Graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he worked at Tracor, Inc., later Marconi and BAE Systems in Austin for over 40 years before retiring to Albuquerque in 2008. Homer's skill and interest in engineering went beyond the workplace, as he took up hobbies such as building model airplanes and becoming a licensed ham radio operator. In the 1960s and 70s, he served as a sergeant in the Texas National Guard and was a certified private pilot. In his retirement, he traveled widely, including a 50th wedding anniversary trip to Australia and New Zealand with Sharon. His family and friends will fondly remember his quick wit, good sense of humor, mastery of crossword puzzles, and talent as a chef. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Dunn Riley; and his siblings, Ron, Mary Smith, and Don; his daughter, Michele Edwards (Carter); and grandchildren, Pearce Edwards (Kathryn) and Annie Edwards also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service for Homer will be held at a future date in Austin, TX. Donations in his memory are welcome at Southwest Good Samaritan Ministries through their website: https://swgsm.org/take-action/donate-now/
. Please visit our online guestbook for Homer at www.FrenchFunerals.com