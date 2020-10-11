KYLE, Homer J. Our dear Homer J. Kyle, 93, born to Edwin L. Kyle Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Moss Kyle in Old Mesilla, New Mexico, October 13, 1926, passed away peacefully in his sleep October 4, 2020 in Dallas, TX. He was beloved by his family and friends and he never knew a stranger. His smile, laughter, and presence was a joy to us all. He loved relating stories of the things that had happened to him over his long life. He was definitely a family man, and loved being at any and all family gatherings, especially joint birthday parties, as he shared the same birthday as daughter Carol and granddaughter Jade. He loved going out to eat and especially treasured times at family meals, holiday feasts and cookouts at the homes of this children and grandchildren, getting together where everyone could come and celebrate being together as a family. He and his late wife Betty loved taking off in their RV, pulling the boat and small truck on a trailer, and fishing! Another of their joint ventures was playing their guitars and singing at Assisted Living Homes. He was a pastor and preached his last service at his Assisted Living facility in 2018. He definitely lived a life of service! He was a 32nd degree Mason with over 60 years of service, a Shriner, a World War II Veteran and a patriarch of 5 living generations. He owned Kyle Electric Co. in Maljamar and Artesia, NM. His daughter considered him a miracle man, because he overcame so many obstacles in his life, especially his last 3 months during his fight with the coronavirus, but in the end, God called him home. He is survived by Carol Kyle Chocklett (Gary), Howard Hicks (Brenda Burris), Nell Hicks Kyle, Grandchildren Jeanie Jones (Patrick), James Walker (Shelley), Richard Ashcraft, Melvin Cairns (Jennifer), Gerry Best (Jerry), Bobette McCullough (Jeff), Robin Steinhauser and Brett Cairns (Angela) (children of the late Ann Hicks Cairns and Robert Cairns). There are many great and great-great grandchildren to carry on the family traditions.An honorary mention to adopted family Greg and Krista Godsey and children he loved dearly. Graveside services will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Park, 59 Lake Arthur Hwy, Artesia, NM 88210 on October 14 , 2020, at 10 am with safe practices such as masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home at 2200 S. Avenue I, Portales, NM 88130 or the charity of your choice
.