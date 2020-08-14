ROCHA, Homer Lee Age 56, of Cedar Park Texas, gained his angel wings on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a difficult battle with Covid-19. Homer was larger than life in many ways: his personality, humor, wittiness, and charm. He was a jokester who always had a quick comeback at the ready. If you were a friend of Homer's, he considered you family and likely had a nickname for you. He would do anything to help his family & friends in a time of need. Homer was born October 3, 1963, in Lubbock Texas and raised in the surrounding area. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1982 and remained close to many classmates and childhood friends throughout his life. Homer had a natural gift for sports and loved football the most. An accident in the early 80s sidelined his football career at Texas Tech University, but he lived for the day he'd get to watch and coach his children in sports. He moved to Cedar Park Texas in 1994 to be with his love, Laurie, where they later married and had two children. In recent years, Homer could be found volunteering at the football field as the announcer at local games; he helped with announcing at many youth, middle school, and high school football games. He was proud of and excited to watch his son's high school football career and was already dreaming of the possibilities for his grandson's football career. Homer loved his family, friends, football, the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Texas football team. He loved kicking back with friends and laughing. He loved cracking jokes with nieces and nephews. He loved hanging out in his man-cave and watching football all weekend while yelling at the TV with neighbors and friends. Homer had a big heart and his absence has left a deep impact on many hearts, but he will be cheering everyone on from heaven. Homer is survived by his wife Laurie (Adame), daughter Mari, son Michael, grandson Dallas, sister Mary Rocha, brother Mauro Rocha (Julia), sister Ida Mitchell (James), sister Molly Thompson (Chris), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and countless friends he made along the way. He was preceded in death by daughters Micaela Grace and Josefina, his parents Mauro and Leonor, brothers Ronnie and Joe, nephew Joshua Timmons, best friend Ernest Lopez, and father-in-law Freddy Adame, Sr. All service details and an online guestbook can be found on beckchapels.com
. For updates and timelines of his final month or to make a donation to his family, visit: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/q4kr65/updates