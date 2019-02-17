BRUCE III, Homer Lindsey Homer Lindsey Bruce, III, was born in Houston, Texas on March 27, 1956 to Constance Hedrick Bruce and Homer Lindsey Bruce, Jr. After a lengthy and courageous bout with cancer, he died on February 13, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Lindsey loved life and loved his family. He spent his whole life charming all with his endearing personality and wit. One of his passions for over 25 years was decorating his property with award-winning Christmas lights to the delight of hundreds of Austinites. He graduated from Northwest Academy (now West Houston Christian Academy) in 1973 and from the University of Houston in 1977 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was an Account Manager at Hilti where he was employed for 39 years. He is survived by the mother of his two children, Tracy Bruce, of Austin; his son, Matthew Bruce and wife Allie and their two sons, Ryker and Wyatt, of Austin; his daughter, Allison Price and husband Austin and their daughter, Lynden and son, Stetson, of Las Vegas NV; his two sisters, Cynthia Alexander and husband, Don, of Fairfax Station, VA, and Gennie Bostock and husband, Rick, of Davis, CA; plus numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Austin Ridge Bible Church, Building D, 9300 Bee Cave Rd, Austin, TX 78733, at 1 p. m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you choose a memorial of your choice. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary