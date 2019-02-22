DIAL, Hope Williams Hope Williams Dial went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Born to parents Curtis and Jessie Verna Williams in Bryan, Texas, Hope was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all that knew her. Her vivacious and caring spirit will be greatly missed. Hope is preceded in death by her husband Mervin Henry Dial, parents Curtis and Jessie Williams, and daughter Chelon Dial. She is survived by son, Theron (Laura) Dial and grandsons Brendan Dial, Marcus (Diana) Vela, Joseph Vela, and Christopher (Christina) Vela. She also leaves the vibrant community of Riverwood Commons in Bastrop, Texas. Born on July 24, 1934 in Bryan, Texas, Hope was the perfect example of a true Texas woman having lived in Austin, Houston, Pasadena, Pennington, Groveton, and Bastrop. While living in Groveton, Hope served as the secretary in the Groveton High School superintendent's office for many years. Hope enjoyed going to church, playing bingo and dominos, and lunching with friends from her community. She had the most fun watching her Texas A&M Aggies play football every Saturday afternoon. The most important thing in Hope's life was her family and she truly dedicated herself to their care and love. A celebration of her life was held on Wednesday, February 20th at the Riverwood Commons. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary