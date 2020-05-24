Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Sunday, May 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
CARUTHER SR, Horace Lee Horace Lee Caruther, Sr., 68, of Rockdale died Tuesday, May 12th He was born in Taylor, TX on February 28, 1952, a son of Earlene (Griffin) and the late Lawrence Caruther. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Lucille (Wright) Caruther. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on today at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor with Public Viewing beginning at 1 PM. This service will be livestream. Interment Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
