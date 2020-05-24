|
CARUTHER SR, Horace Lee Horace Lee Caruther, Sr., 68, of Rockdale died Tuesday, May 12th He was born in Taylor, TX on February 28, 1952, a son of Earlene (Griffin) and the late Lawrence Caruther. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Lucille (Wright) Caruther. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on today at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor with Public Viewing beginning at 1 PM. This service will be livestream. Interment Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020