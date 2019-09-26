|
TEICHELMAN, JR., Howard Emery (Butchie) Howard Emery (Butchie) Teichelman, Jr was born June 9, 1943. He passed peacefully from this world's journey to the next on September 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Howard was born in Taylor, TX to Frances and Howard Teichelman Sr. He attended Saint Mary's School and graduated 1961, and was a life time member of the church. He later graduated with a degree in Accounting from SWTSU (Texas State University). From 1962-1966 he enlisted in the US Air Force where he was assigned as a Military Policeman. In 1967 he married Linda Brinkmeyer. They had two sons, Trey and Lance, who quickly became the center of Howard's universe. He encouraged their love of all sports and attended all of their games. Back in the day listening to his stories about his sons, one would think he had 12 instead of 2. Noticeably he was their biggest fan! He married Maggie (Jane Lewis Nicholson) in 1993. For 26 years he embraced her children and her extended family as his own, as they did him. Howard was a successful business man. He was hired by Farmers Insurance Group and instrumental in setting up an auditing program for the company's agents. He retired from FIG, came back to Taylor as an independent agent as well as selling Catholic Life Insurance. He was a member of several Fraternal Organizations including Knights of Columbus, Herman Sons, and Catholic Life. He had a kind heart and joyful spirit when it came to kids. Whether he was telling jokes, playing pranks with kids in the office, or playing Santa for many Christmas parties, kids always seemed to gravitate towards him. He loved his animals too. He dedicated many hours caring for his animals before and after work. He's preceded in death by his parents, his son, Lance and wife Jennifer, several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Howard is survived by wife, Maggie, son, Trey and wife Brittin, grandchildren: Cole and Brynne Teichelman, Maddie Verrett, (great granddaughter Peyton) and Christine Latham. Also, Nate and Yi Nicholson, Will and Irma Nicholson, and Carrie and Mike Aaron, grandchildren: Nicole, Aaron, Kayla. Also sister La Verne and husband Tom Morgan, niece, Meredith and husband Chris Tipton and nephew Brent and wife Piper Morgan and their families. As well as special friends Tom and Jackie and Emil and Alice, and his cousins. Last but not least, Red and Timbo, Howard's dog and cat. Howard's celebration of life will be on September 28, Saturday, at 11:00 at Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, Texas. Followed with a graveside ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family is so grateful for the kindnesses bestowed on them at this time. We thank family and friends for their love and support, V.A. Barbara and Maria, Gilead Hospice Funmi, Maria, and William and Howard's PT team from Homecare Dimensions, Scott and Cheryl. Memorials may be made to a Diabetes Foundation, Alzheimer Foundation, St. Mary's, or to one's own favorite charity.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019