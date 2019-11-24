Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church of Round Rock
Howard F. Herrin Jr. Obituary
HERRIN JR., Howard F. Age 73, passed away Nov. 21, 2019. Known to many as Dad, brother, mentor, friend, uncle and grandfather. Self-described as a "Tough old coot from Texas". Native Austinite, grew up and lived in the area. Class of 1964 McCallum High School and Southwest Texas University graduate. He was an Eagle Scout, Navy Seabee Veteran, Freemason and Shriner. Howard retired as a manager from Travis County. Howard and Jane married in 1972 at the First United Methodist Church of Austin. Memorial Service Wed, Nov 27, 10:30 AM, First United Methodist Church of Round Rock. Scholarship donations may be made in the name of Howard F. Herrin, Jr. in lieu of flowers. Make checks to Norton Moses Masonic Lodge, note on the check memo line Scholarship. Mail to: Norton Moses Masonic Lodge, PO Box 586, Leander, TX 78646 Visit the obituary and memorial guestbook available online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/howard-herrin-8935678
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019
