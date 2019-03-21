JENKINS, JR., Howard Staten Aka "Bubba", was born on October 14, 1959 in Austin, TX, and passed away suddenly on March, 19, 2019, at his home. All those who knew Howard, knew he was a proud Austinite, being a graduate of Reagan High School, and a Longhorn lover who bled orange! He was blessed with sharing 37 wonderful years with the love of his life, his wife, Denise Dinsmore Jenkins. Howard served 23 years as a Criminal Defense attorney in Travis, Bastrop, Williamson, and Hayes counties, after joining the Texas Bar Association in 1992. In between work and family time, you would find Bubba hunting and fishing with his buddies. An avid craftsman and outdoors-man, reader, and family man, and always a man who could tell a joke and a story, and keep you laughing for hours. His memory will live on fondly in our hearts. Weed, Corley, Fish Funeral Home located at 2620 S. Congress, Austin, Texas. Visitation from 9am-10am, services held at 10 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Internment to follow in Kyle, TX. In lieu of flowers, Howard and Denise valued helping those who were victims of crime. Donations may be made to Travis County Sheriff's, Victim Services Program, (VSU), P. O. Box 1748, Austin, TX 78767. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary