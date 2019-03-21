JOHNSON, Howard "Smitty" Smith Howard "Smitty" Smith Johnson, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019. He's survived by his wife of 64 years, Rue (Kothmann) Johnson, his sister and brother-in- law Vangie and Charles McLemore, daughter and son-law Debra and Dr. Jack Deetjen, his sons and daughter-In-law's Derrick and Lola Johnson, and Dean and Sharon Johnson. He's also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many close friends. Smitty was born on December 17, 1934 in Austin, Texas, the first child of Howard and Evelyn Marie Johnson and the brother of sister's Joan Marie and Vangie Johnson (McLemore). He was named after his father's father and his mother's father and shortly after birth, he was nicknamed, "Smitty" by his Aunt Jeannete. Smitty grew up and lived in Austin his entire life. He attended and graduated from Austin High School and later from South West Texas State in San Marcos. While attending Southwest Texas State, he met Rue Kothmann from Llano, TX. After a short courtship Smitty and Rue were married July 24, 1954 in Austin. Smitty worked in Austin for the State Treasury Department and later with the Texas Employment Commission. While working for the State, Smitty ran other businesses including Knight-A-Burger restaurant and Wedding Services, Unlimited. In addition, Smitty sang for countless weddings, funerals and other events. After retirement, Smitty's passions were fishing along the Texas coast, traveling with Rue and tending to affairs at the family ranch in Llano, TX. Smitty enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends at Hillcrest Baptist Church. On Monday, March 25, 2019 visitation will be held at 9:00 am followed by the funeral services at 11:00am at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3838 Steck Avenue, Austin, TX 78759. Committal will be held at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary