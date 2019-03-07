WILLIS, Howard Lee As he slept on February 13, 2019, Howard Lee Willis crossed peacefully into God's loving arms. He was 83. Born on September 26, 1935 to Earl Howard and JoNell Stroud Willis, Howard had one brother, Don Glen Zachary (Deceased). Howard met his wife, Pat O'Neal Willis, when he was a student at San Angelo State College in 1956. They married on August 31, 1958, and were partners in life, love and learning. Howard and Pat have one son, their beloved Lee Howard Willis and daughter-in-law, Beverly Willis. Howard, better known as "Wildcat" by his friends, was a man's man. Even though he spent his successful business career at the American Statesman, he was also a cowboy, sportsman, and artist. He loved his horses, cows, and held a kindness toward all animals. He was also a man of many interests and was competitive at everything he did. He was an avid weight lifter, golfer, bicyclist and motorcyclist. Howard's varied interests led him to photography and he became a professional photographer. Howard was a true friend and mentor to many. His heart of gold deeply touched many people. One of his basic philosophies was not to look at people based on where they are, but on how far they had to travel to get there. That ability made him a unique individual. He will be deeply missed by his family and a legion of friends. On his bedroom wall hangs the following motto: "Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways and totally worn out, shouting, 'Wow,' what a ride!" Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary