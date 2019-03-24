PRINGLE, Howard Howard Darwin Pringle passed away in the early morning of March 21, 2019. He was born in Cameron Texas July 25, 1921. His family owned and operated the Pringle Hotel in Cameron. After graduating Yoe High School in 1939, the family moved to Austin Texas. Howard joined the Army and served in the Aleutians during the war then returned to Austin. He was a builder, developer along with his brother Wiley Pringle. In 1955, he built his home in the Crestview community in Austin where he remained until his death. Howard was preceded in death by his parents John Darwin Pringle and Margaret Pringle, and brother Wiley Pringle. He is survived by his sister Juanita Frederickson, nephews Terry, James, Michael and Roger Pringle, and their children and grandchildren. The family is most grateful for the excellent care he received at St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Visitation will be at Weed-Corley-Fish, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas on Tuesday March 26th from 1 to 3 pm. Chapel service will be at Weed-Corley-Fish, Wednesday March 27 at 10 am with graveside service following at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr. A reception will be held afterward at the Pringle residence. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary