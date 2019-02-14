|
JENKINS, Howard S. Austin native passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Polly, of 67 years; children, Brenda Bishop and husband Jeff, Cathy Scott and husband Rick, Becky Wyatt and husband Bobby; and son, Howard Jenkins Jr. and wife Denise. He enjoyed his eight grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father, a US Navy Veteran, an avid golfer, and as always having a ready joke. We love and miss you, Papa. Services 10:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Kyle Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019