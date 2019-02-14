Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish South
2620 S. Congress Ave.
Austin, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
Kyle Cemetery
Kyle, TX
View Map
Howard S. Jenkins Obituary
JENKINS, Howard S. Austin native passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Polly, of 67 years; children, Brenda Bishop and husband Jeff, Cathy Scott and husband Rick, Becky Wyatt and husband Bobby; and son, Howard Jenkins Jr. and wife Denise. He enjoyed his eight grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father, a US Navy Veteran, an avid golfer, and as always having a ready joke. We love and miss you, Papa. Services 10:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Kyle Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019
