Obituary Condolences Flowers BOWSER SR., Howard Van Our precious Dad Howard Van passed away in the early morning hours of June 20, 2019 with us all around him. He was a bright light in our world and our hearts are forever changed. Dad was endearingly called 'The Mayor of Harris Branch' by many, he had a special bond with his neighbors, they relied on him for his expertise in the areas of landscaping, home repairs and anything Longhorn Nation. Dad was born to George Collin Bowser and Elizabeth McCaslin March 16,1933 in Burnet Texas. He attended Austin public schools in his young life and graduated high school in Houston in 1951 from Stephan F. Austin and soon enlisted into the US Navy where he was assigned to the USS Capricornus in Great Lakes Illinois where he received a National Defense Service Medal. HVB was a proud and respected Longshoreman at the Port of Houston by locals 872 and 1273 now local 24, for 40 years. In his sixties Dad retired to Austin, Texas with his wife of over 50 years Barbara Allen. Dad was a devoted Longhorn fan, we will all cherish the days of watching Longhorn football with him in his living room. In his own words Dad said he wanted to be remembered as an Honest, Hardworking and Loving man...there is not one person reading this that wouldn't agree to all of these sentiments about our dad. Howard Van is preceded in death by his father George Collin Bowser (1895-1980), mother Elizabeth McCaslin Bowser (1906-2003), brother George Junior (1928-1940), sister Lena Mable Bowser Jones of Belton, Texas (1924-2015), and beloved wife Barbara Allen (1934-2007). Dad is adored by his children Deborah Pearson of Minneapolis (David), Brooks Allen Bowser of Deer Park, Diana Bowser Caudill of Kirkland, Washington (Bill), and Howard Van Bowser Jr. of Austin (Janet), his grandchildren happen to think he's 'Superman' and he would often say to them 'make Papaw proud' they are Surry Flores of Bryan, Texas (Ross), Andy Guerra of Arvada, Colorado (Sandra), Brooks Allen Bowser of Spring, Texas (Angel), Brandon Bowser of Deer Park, Texas (Lacey), Cory Caudill of Kirkland, Washington (Adrienne), Collin Caudill of Mercer Island, Washington (Katie), Chelsea Bowser of Houston, Texas (Steve), and Caroline Bowser of Austin, Texas (Julian). We are excited to share Papaw's stories and family traditions with his great grandchildren; Jonathan, Zoee, Guyer, Emma, Bridget, Kristopher, Montgomery, and Sadie and the one and only great great Noah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos Street Austin, Texas 78701. Graveside Service will be held 2:30 pm on Sunday June 30th at Bryan City Cemetery, 1111 North Texas Avenue Bryan, Texas 77803. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries