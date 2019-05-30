Home

Howard Whitfield "Chappy" Chapman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Whitfield "Chappy" Chapman Obituary
CHAPMAN, Howard Whitfield "Chappy" "Chappy", 81 years old, died very peacefully holding his daughter's hand on May 21, 2019 from complications of COPD. He was born April 22, 1938, 15 minutes ahead of his twin brother, Harold. Chappy worked for TXDOT as a heavy equipment operator in District 14 for 34 years until his retirement on September 1, 1996. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Barney and Emma Chapman; brother-in-law, Joe Leger; beloved mother-in-law, Virginia Payne; and his devoted dog, Rizzo. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years 11 months, Judith; his daughter Amanda; son, Mark and wife Miranda; twin brother Harold and wife Carolyn, older brother Bobby and wife Virginia; a sister, Wanda Leger; four grandchildren, Sydny, Ira, Emmalei and Maryjane; and his dogs Tina, Berlin and MJ. A Gathering of Relatives and Friends will be from 3:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, 505 Old Austin Hwy., Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019
