BYRD, Hoyt Grigsby Hoyt Grigsby Byrd passed away peacefully at age 96 on November 29, 2019, in Bay City, Texas. Born November 4, 1923, to Opal and W.L. Byrd in Cross Cut, Texas, Hoyt spent his childhood and young adulthood in West Central Texas. He graduated from Cross Plains High School, where he lettered in every sport and played in the band. His love for sports and music followed him throughout his life, and he enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandchildren participate in sports until he was well into his eighties. Hoyt married Toody McDermett at age 19 and will always be remembered for loving his family. He graduated from North Texas University and began his professional career as a teacher, coach, and mentor to high school students. His interests led him to Vocational Education and to the position he held as Assistant Director of the Texas Education Agency, Vocational Division, upon his retirement. After retirement, Hoyt went into the home building business, constructing custom homes in the Austin and Wimberley areas. He spent the last years of his life caring for his wife and family. As founding members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, Hoyt and Toody enjoyed the fellowship of church friends and remained active for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 73 years, Toody McDermett Byrd. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Woodson, and husband Ronnie; son, Alan Byrd, and wife Kay; grandchildren Jeff Woodson (Rachel), Ashley Woodson Bailey (Brad), Hugh Byrd (Kim), and Kimberly Byrd Gibson (Shane); and great-grandchildren Gray, Han, and Bude Woodson; Lane, Byrdie, and Woodson Bailey; Jack, Paul, Hoyt, and Mark Byrd; and Adison, Deacon, George, and Jude Gibson. A private burial service will be held in Austin on December 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Toody Byrd Hugs and Kisses Scholarship Fund, Austin Community Foundation, 4315 Guadalupe Street, Suite 300, Austin, Texas 78751. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019