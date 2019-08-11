|
LOGNION, JR., Hubert M. July 30, 1940 July 26, 2019. Hubert M Lognion, Jr. age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon July 26. Born in Houston, Texas to Hubert M. Lognion, Sr. and Dorothy Lou Neely. He spent his childhood growing up in Bellaire, Texas and his summers in the Texas Hill Country at his uncle's ranch. He graduated from Bellaire High, went on to study and graduate from Texas Tech University and served in the Texas Air National Guard. He started his banking career at Post Oak Bank in Houston before moving to Austin where he continued in the banking industry for many years. He was president of IBM Employees Federal Credit Union and was regional sales manager for CU Members Mortgages for more than 20 years until his retirement. As a young man he owned and showed Arabian horses, his passion for horses remained with him throughout his life. He loved golf and travel. He is survived by nieces Regina M. Wolf, Catherine J. Jonas , Helen E. Short, nephew Paul M. Zimmer, and partner in life, Deborah Abel. Hubert believed in the charitable works of , Austin Smiles and MD Anderson Hospital. Please consider making a memorial donation to one of these charities.
