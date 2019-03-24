YOUNG, Hugh C. Hugh C. Young was born on May 12, 1924 in Bandy, Virginia to Julia Belle Young and Charles Duff Young. His great grandfather served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the State of Virginia. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 94 on March 21, 2019. Hugh grew up in Bandy where his father owned the general store and ran the Post Office. His family helped many members of the community during the Great Depression. He never forgot the beauty of Whittaker Ridge near his home. Hugh served in the Navy from 1943-1946 in World War II, Navy Flying Squadron as a tail gunner on a B-29 in the Pacific, where he flew over 50 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals. Upon an honorable discharge from the Navy, he was hitchhiking to start college at the University of Virginia on the G.I. Bill. He was picked up by someone who told him he should go to Blacksburg instead to Virginia Tech because of their engineering program. Hugh ended up graduating with honors from Virginia Tech as a ceramic engineer and became the President of the Ceramic Engineers Society. His entire working career was with General Shale Brick Corporation where he retired in 1996 as President of Arkansas Lightweight Aggregate Corp., a division of General Shale. He spent his career in California, Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas and Tennessee. When he moved to Memphis, he was a founder of The Grand Krewe of Ennead, formally known as Cotton Carnival, a social and charitable organization raising money for education. Ennead still thrives today as one of the largest charitable organizations in Memphis. He retired to Pickwick Lake to enjoy his hobby of sailing, and then moved to Georgetown, Texas to Sun City where he enjoyed playing golf, and was an active member of the Sun City Rotary Club. He then moved to Millbrook, NY where he continued his Rotary membership. Hugh is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Young (Bryan Langdon), September Young, his sisters Betty Young and Dorothy Hayes and nieces and nephews. By his side as the angels came for him was Sherri Marshall, who worked with him for 35 years at General Shale, and was a dear friend who he considered a member of his family. He will be cremated and then interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Services will be Private. Donations in his honor can be made to Honor Flight, who honor America's veteran's by flying them to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials in honor of their service and which he was a proud participant. In another 5-7 years almost all of our World War II veterans like Hugh Young will be gone. This tour is their "last hurrah" the last time they will be recognized as the conquering victors that collectively and literally SAVED THE WORLD. Please visit honorflight.org to donate. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary