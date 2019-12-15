|
SUTTON, Hugh Cameron Mr. Hugh Cameron Sutton, (Scotty), age 89, (1930-2019), died on December 4, 2019 at Limestone Lodge in Athens, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his wife Burette Scott Sutton; his mother, Isabelle Stillwagon Sutton; his father, James Maxwell Sutton; his sister, Bette Sutton Hiott; and his brother James Maxwell Sutton II, and nephews Jonathon Sutton and Erskine D. Hiott. Mr. Sutton resided in Austin, Texas, and came to Alabama in 2015 to be near his niece, Suzanne Hiott Weeks where he resided at Limestone Lodge. Mr. Sutton's life was one devoted to his savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, and was a living testimony every day of his life. Born in Texarkana, Texas, on July 28, 1930, his early years were spent at home in Marshall, Texas. At age 14, he went to Kemper Military School in Boonville, Missouri. He then attended several colleges and joined the Navy in 1950 where he became a veteran of the Korean war. He then graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in engineering and became a teacher. This remained his life-long profession as he taught math and other subjects. He was also a certified commercial pilot and flew crop dusters for a while. While teaching he earned several higher degrees including an MBA in math; MBA in Theology, and a PhD in Education. Mr. Sutton touched many lives and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a long-standing member of the Capital City Baptist Church in Austin, Texas and a living testimony of how life is well-lived with and for Jesus. He is survived by one niece; Suzanne Hiott Weeks; nephew James Maxwell Sutton III, Jeanette Hiott, wife of Erskine Hiott; a niece, Valerie Sutton Mccann, and Susan Sutton, wife of nephew Jonathon Sutton, and a number of great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held for Mr.Sutton in San Antonio, Texas, at Fort Sam Houston Veteran's cemetery on December 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019