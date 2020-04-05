|
|
MORENO, Ignacio Limon Ignacio Limon Moreno, 85, of Kyle, Texas passed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas on April 1, 1934 to Ignacio and Salome Limon Moreno. He is survived by this wife of 66 years, Tomasa "Tommie" Moreno, and their five children and their spouses: David Moreno, Daniel Moreno (Teresa), Libby De Leon (Mario), Louis Moreno (Terri), and Richard Moreno. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren: Tiffany De Leon Lee (Adam), Melissa Broccolo (Joey), Michelle Henley (Thomas), FG Moreno, Reesa Moreno, Ignacio Moreno, Antonio Moreno, DJ Moreno and Camilla Moreno; and his four great-grandchildren, Mia and Lily Broccolo and Lucas and Juliana Lee. His grandson, Mark Moreno, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his sisters, Josephine Zamarripa and Dora Ortiz (Jesse). His two brothers, Pete Moreno and John Trevino, Jr. preceded him in death. Ignacio was a proud, lifelong servant of the Catholic Church. He began that servitude as an altar boy and continued it throughout his adult life as a lector, a catechist, an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, and the founder of the Austin Rosary Crusade. The impact of his belief in the power of the Rosary is widespread as there are now chapters of the Crusade throughout Texas. In 2007, the Diocese of Austin awarded him and his wife the Lumen Gentium Award for their selfless and tireless work. Although he suffered for decades with crippling arthritis and needed the assistance of a cane or wheelchair, Ignacio never complained. He still attended daily mass, joined in prayer ministry for local inmates and hosted premarital counseling for hundreds of Spanish-speaking parishioners. Though his love for the church was notable, Ignacio's true love was his family and his wife, Tomasa Ramos Moreno. They married July 1954 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Throughout their 66-year marriage, they traveled and served God together. His family will remember him for his love of history, Longhorn football, and a nice hat. Though he passed in these unusual times, he lived in the most humble, ordinary way: never worrying about the riches of the world, but appreciative for the world that was promised to him. Funeral arrangements under direction of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX. A public viewing will occur Sunday, April 5, 2020 between 12 to 6 PM at the funeral home with strict adherence to social distancing mandates. Due to our current pandemic situation, the family will hold a private rosary, mass and burial.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020