Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ike McIver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ike McIver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ike McIver Obituary
MCIVER, Ike 1948-2019 Gentle, sweet Ike McIver died July 31st after a long illness. Born in Nacogdoches, Ike was an expert carpenter and collector of eclectic memorabilia. Ike is survived by wife Deborah Tucker, his brother and sister-in law, Kirk and Cathi McIver, niece Kelly Espinoza and family, sister-in-law Jacque McIver, many cousins, and close friends Lou Ann Hoppe and Nancy Wittel. Predeceasing Ike were his mother and father, Betty Lou and Rex Bradford McIver; brother Glen McIver and nephew Bradford McIver. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence via the Support Us Tab on www.ncdsv.org Condolences may be left www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.