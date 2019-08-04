|
MCIVER, Ike 1948-2019 Gentle, sweet Ike McIver died July 31st after a long illness. Born in Nacogdoches, Ike was an expert carpenter and collector of eclectic memorabilia. Ike is survived by wife Deborah Tucker, his brother and sister-in law, Kirk and Cathi McIver, niece Kelly Espinoza and family, sister-in-law Jacque McIver, many cousins, and close friends Lou Ann Hoppe and Nancy Wittel. Predeceasing Ike were his mother and father, Betty Lou and Rex Bradford McIver; brother Glen McIver and nephew Bradford McIver. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence via the Support Us Tab on www.ncdsv.org Condolences may be left www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019