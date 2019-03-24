GLASGOW, Ilda Ann Ilda Ann Glasgow, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at her home in Pflugerville, Texas at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. Ilda was born on June 8, 1932 in Humble, Texas to the late L.E. and Pearl (Johnson) Durdin. Ilda was a true one a kind individual. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Aunt and friend to so many. She will forever be remembered for her love of family, bowling, board games, unique style and how she was always a graceful lady. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is proceeded in death by her husband; Robert T. Glasgow, sons; Timothy T. Glasgow and Christopher W. Glasgow. She is survived by son; Robert L. Glasgow, daughters; Theresa A. Glasgow, Elizabeth E. Glasgow, Linda M. Glasgow Clements, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Deacon Barry Ryan will be officiating with an interment immediately following at the Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. A Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary