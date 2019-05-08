DUNN, Rev. Ilene Brenner On Saturday, May 4th, the Rev. Ilene Brenner Dunn, surrounded by family and friends, smiled as she breathed her final earthly breath and returned home. Ilene was born to Isidor and Rita Brenner on August 10, 1942. She grew up in San Antonio, TX, graduating from MacArthur High School, where she was a Brahmadora. Ilene graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in Speech Pathology and Audiology and started her professional career as a Speech Therapist and third grade teacher before being called into ministry. She earned her Master of Divinity (1980) and Doctor of Divinity (1997) from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Ilene's ministry spanned multiple churches including Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Austin, TX; Associate Pastor of Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, Washington, D.C.; Pastor of Madison Square Presbyterian Church, San Antonio, TX; and Ministerial Assistant at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Austin, TX. She also was a Pastoral Counselor at Samaritan Counseling Center in Austin, TX. Ilene held multiple leadership roles in Mission Presbytery, the Austin Seminary Association, Mo Ranch, Seton Hospital, the Samaritan Counseling Center, the Christian Assistance Ministry Board, Baptist Health Systems, and the Ecumenical Center of San Antonio. She was Keynote Speaker for the Texas Council on Family Relations as well as a speaker at various churches, retreats, and public schools. Much of Ilene's most meaningful work occurred outside the walls of church buildings, focusing on social justice. Ilene was a voice for marginalized populations, giving voice to those who are unheard. Two decades before discussions reached governing bodies of the Presbyterian Church, Ilene risked her own ministry to support the rights of the GLBTQ population to hold leadership roles in churchesa cause and a population to which she dedicated many of her efforts. As she faced a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2016, Ilene did not let chemotherapy and subsequent cancer treatments prevent her from advocating for what was right. She "marched"in a wheel chairduring the women's rights marches. Later, unable to attend events, she took to social media writing thought-provoking pieces that were followed and admired by many. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ross D. Dunn and sister, Leslie Brenner. Ilene is survived by sister Rebecca Brenner; daughters Courtney Warnsman (husband Eric) and Hillary Long (husband John); grandchildren Max Boatright (wife Catherine), Raelynn Long, and Caitlin Warnsman; and step sons Michael Dunn (wife Laura and daughter Isabel) and James Dunn (wife Carla); David Werntz (nephew) and Heidi Werntz (niece); Ex-husband Terry Kahn (wife Margaret). A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th at First Presbyterian Church, 8001 Mesa Drive in Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, please give a gift that honors one of Ilene's life commitments. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary