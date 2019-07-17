|
YATES, Ilene R. March 12, 1928 - July 12, 2019 Ilene Romontio Yates born in Pueblo, Colorado on March 12, 1928; passed away on July 12, 2019; at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by the love of her life James "Jim" Thomas Yates; she had 5 brothers and 4 sisters: Irene, her twin sister, Melina, Josephine and Rose. Her brothers: Rocky, Hammer, George, Donnie and Tony. Ilene is survived by her daughters, Janice Cappiello and Deborah Tudor; her son-in-law Marty Tudor; and her granddaughter, Maddie Tudor. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019